Backyard Baseball 2001 Coming to Steam Soon

Thanks to developer Mega Cat Studios and publisher Playground Productions, the popular Backyard Sports games are making a comeback. As of right now, the original Backyard Baseball and Backyard Soccer are available for PC players to purchase on Steam. The former was recently released on iOS and Android mobile devices, letting fans play one of the most beloved baseball games from the late 90s. Now, it seems the re-release of Backyard Baseball 2001 might be just around the corner.

In a recent thread on X, the official Backyard Sports account revealed that Backyard Sports ’97 was now available on mobile devices. Another user, named @Pacman072286, asked, “What about Backyard Baseball 2001, when will that come out on Steam?” The Backyard Sports account didn’t give an exact date. However, they simply replied, “Soon,” indicating we might be closer than we think to its launch. It does seem like Playground Productions is launching these in release order. If that is the case, the next one coming up would be Backyard Football ’99, then Backyard Baseball ’01.

Soon! — Backyard Sports (@_BackyardSports) May 12, 2025

It should be noted that there is a Steam page for Backyard Baseball ’01, and it can be added to a player’s wishlist. While there may be some questions regarding the pros introduced in the game, it does seem it will include the “31 legendary pros” that were in the original release, as well as the 30 Backyard Sports kids players know and love.

“Backyard Baseball ‘01 teams up the Backyard kids with Backyardified professional legends,” reads the game’s description. “Create your own Backyard team, customize your uniforms, and strategize to win the Championship. Play a single pick-up game, play through an entire season, or play against other Backyard Baseball players around the country. Backyard Baseball ‘01 features intuitive controls for all ages!”

Along with its expansive roster, Backyard Baseball ’01 will feature eight classic ballparks, nine pitching power-ups, four batting power-ups, and commentary from Sunny Day and Vinnie the Gooch. For game modes, it has Random Pick-up, Single Game, and Season, which can be played on its three difficulty options, Easy, Medium, and Hard.

A price for Backyard Baseball ’01 has not yet been revealed. However, both Backyard Baseball ’97 and Backyard Soccer ’98 are $9.99 on Steam. There is probably a good chance the next baseball entry, as well as the other previously announced Backyard Sports re-releases, will be that price tag.

