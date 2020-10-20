Balan Wonderworld Opening Movie Revealed

Square Enix has officially released the opening movie for Balan Wonderworld, the upcoming 3D action-platformer video game from former Sonic the Hedgehog developers like director Yuji Naka and character designer Naoto Ohshima under the new Balan Company gaming brand. The title is set to release for basically everything except mobile devices next year on March 26, 2021.

The opening movie introduces Leo and Emma, the main characters in the video game, as they begin their adventure in Wonderworld. "Twelve different tales await our stars in Wonderworld, each with their own unique quirks," the opening's description reads in part. "They will explore all corners of these labyrinthine stages, filled with a myriad of tricks and traps, to get to the heart of each story."

Sit back and enjoy the fantastic Opening Movie as we set the stage for Leo and Emma’s adventure in Wonderworld 🍿#BalanWonderworld arrives March 26, 2021 on #NintendoSwitch, #PS4, #PS5, Xbox One, #Xbox Series X|S and #Steam! pic.twitter.com/5X6wDImFxQ — Balan Wonderworld (@balanwworld) October 20, 2020

Here is how Square Enix officially describes the upcoming video game:

"Entering a whimsical and bizarre land through a mysterious theatre, players will take on the role of Leo and Emma as they embark on an adventure like no other. Led by an enigmatic maestro named Balan, they must navigate through Wonderworld to restore happiness and balance the hearts and minds of all they encounter here."

As noted above, Balan Wonderworld is set to release for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on March 26, 2021. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming title right here.

