Balatro First Major Update Revealed With Patch Notes

Balatro is getting a number of balance changes with its inaugural patch.

The first substantial update for the indie hit Balatro has been revealed alongside an extensive list of patch notes. Back in February, Balatro first launched across consoles and PC and has since been garnering a substantial audience. This success has been primarily thanks to the game's critical reception, which currently sits at a staggering 90/100 on Metacritic. Now, after getting off to such a hot start, some new changes are set to hit Balatro across all platforms soon.

As of this moment, update version 1.0.1 for Balatro has entered beta on PC. As a result, this patch hasn't been formally released just yet, but it likely should be in the coming days or weeks. When it does go live, this patch for Balatro will bring with it a ton of balance changes that should impact the gameplay loop in some key ways. Beyond this, some additional fixes tied only to PC and Steam Deck have also been made with this update.

To get a look at the full patch notes for this update coming to Balatro, you can view them for yourself below.

Balatro Update 1.0.1 Patch Notes