Balatro First Major Update Revealed With Patch Notes
Balatro is getting a number of balance changes with its inaugural patch.
The first substantial update for the indie hit Balatro has been revealed alongside an extensive list of patch notes. Back in February, Balatro first launched across consoles and PC and has since been garnering a substantial audience. This success has been primarily thanks to the game's critical reception, which currently sits at a staggering 90/100 on Metacritic. Now, after getting off to such a hot start, some new changes are set to hit Balatro across all platforms soon.
As of this moment, update version 1.0.1 for Balatro has entered beta on PC. As a result, this patch hasn't been formally released just yet, but it likely should be in the coming days or weeks. When it does go live, this patch for Balatro will bring with it a ton of balance changes that should impact the gameplay loop in some key ways. Beyond this, some additional fixes tied only to PC and Steam Deck have also been made with this update.
To get a look at the full patch notes for this update coming to Balatro, you can view them for yourself below.
Balatro Update 1.0.1 Patch Notes
Updated version of Love2D – this fixed an issue on Windows and Steam Deck causing poor/stuttery performance for some players
Added toggle for 'Reduced Motion', removing the swirly background and gyrating card motion
Changed default fallback tarot from Fool to Strength (when all tarots are on screen)
Changed Gold Stake random seeds – now ensures that the first Legendary Joker on that seed is a Joker that you have not won with on Gold Stake (For Completionist++ hunting)
-
Changed ante scaling in white stake:
Ante 3: 2800 -> 2000
Ante 4: 6000 -> 5000
-
-
Changed ante scaling in green stake:
Ante 2: 1000 -> 900
Ante 3: 3200 -> 2400
Ante 4: 9000 -> 7000
-
-
Changed ante scaling in purple stake:
Ante 2: 1200 -> 1000
Ante 3: 3600 -> 3000
Ante 4: 10000 -> 8000
Ante 5: 25000 -> 22000
-
-
Changed Orange Stake
Scrapped increasing pack cost
Added new 'Perishable' mechanic, Jokers have a 30% chance to have a 'Perishable' sticker, disabling them after 5 rounds
-
-
Changed Gold Stake
Scrapped -1 hand size
Added new 'Rental' mechanic, Jokers have a 30% chance to have a 'Rental' sticker (stacks with eternal/perishable), making them cost $1 up front and $3 every round
-
Changed eternal to apply to Jokers in Buffoon packs
Changed the first shop in every run to always include a normal Buffoon pack as one of the pack options
Upcoming blinds/tags can now be seen in the shop immediately after defeating a boss blind/cashing out
Some Blinds are now be banned on challenge runs – banned Crimson Heart, Verdant Leaf and Amber Acorn on 'Jokerless' – banned Verdant Leaf on 'Typecast' – banned Verdant Leaf on 'Non-Perishable' – banned The Plant on 'Mad World'
-
Buffed Saturn
Now gives +3 mult instead of +2 mult for Straights
-
Buffed Neptune
Now gives +4 mult instead of +3 mult for Straight Flush
-
Buffed Eris
Now gives +50 chips instead of +40 chips for Flush Five
-
Buffed Ceres
Now gives +4 mult instead of +3 mult for Flush House
Changed Uncommon tag – Now makes the uncommon joker free
Changed Rare tag – Now makes the rare joker free
Negative, Polychrome, Holo, Foil tags all make their respective joker free
Changed Investment to give $25 instead of $15
Changed 8 Ball – scrapped old effect, new effect -> 1 in 4 chance to spawn a tarot when any played 8 is scored
Changed Blue Seal – now creates the planet card of the final poker hand played during the round
Changed both Mad and Clever Joker – scrapped 'contains 4 of a kind' effect, now applies instead to any hand that contains a 'Two Pair'
Changed Yorick – scrapped old effect, new effect -> gains X1 mult every 23 cards discarded (starts at X1)
Changed Magician Tarot – now applies lucky to 2 cards instead of 1
Changed Midas Mask – now only applies Gold enhancement to scoring face cards, costs $7 was $6
-
Changed Vampire
now only removes enhancement from scoring cards
gives X0.1 mult per enhancement instead of X0.2 mult
Rare instead of Uncommon
-
Changed Madness – now only applies on small/big blinds, not on boss blind selection
Changed To Do list – poker hand no longer changes on payout, always changes at end of round (won't get stuck on Straight Flush)
Changed description of Shortcut to include a more apt example (10 8 6 5 3)
Changed Ancient Joker – the selected suit is no longer able to repeat between rounds
Changed Swashbuckler – Now adds sell value of all other Jokers to Mult, not just the Jokers to the left
Changed Hanging Chad – Now retriggers the first played card 2 times instead of once
Changed Flower Pot – Now includes the base suit of debuffed cards when determining if it will trigger
Changed Bootstraps to include current mult bonus in description
Changed all 4 Sinful Jokers (one for each suit) – they now each give +3 mult per suit instead of +4 mult
Changed Banner – now gives +30 chips per remaining discard instead of +40 chips
Changed Fibonacci – costs $8 instead of $7, because Fibonacci
Changed Steel Joker – Now gives X0.2 mult per Steel card in full deck instead of X0.25 mult
Changed Odd Todd – Now gives +31 chips per odd ranked card instead of +30 chips
Changed Sixth Sense – Now uncommon and $6, was rare
Changed Hiker – Now gives +5 chips to every scoring card played instead of +4 chips
Changed Gros Michel – Now has a 1 in 6 chance to go extinct instead of 1 in 4
Changed Seance – Now uncommon and $6, was rare and $7
Changed Riff-Raff – Now $6, was $4
-
Changed Vagabond
Rare, was uncommon
$8, was $6
Applies when you have $4 or less, was $3 or less
-
Changed Cloud 9 – Now $7, was $6
Changed Mail-In Rebate – Now $5 was $3
Changed Reserved Parking – Now common, was uncommon
Changed Lucky Cat – Now gains X0.25 per lucky proc, was X0.2
Changed Trading card – Now costs $6, was $5
Changed Campfire – Now gains X0.25 per card sold, was X0.5
Changed Smily Face – Now give +5 mult per face card, was +4 mult
Changed Golden Ticket – Now payes out $4 per gold card played, was $3
Changed Bloodstone – Now has a 1 in 2 chance to proc, was 1 in 3
Changed Onyx Agate – Now gives +7 mult per club card, was +8 mult
Changed Glass Joker – Now gives X0.75 mult per glass card destroyed, was X0.5 mult
Changed Stuntman – Now gives +250 Chips, was +300
Changed Invisible Joker – Now requires 2 rounds and costs $8, was 3 rounds and $10
Changed Burnt Joker – Now is rare, was uncommon
Changed wording on most scaling jokers to refer to 'this joker'
Fixed bug where opening a booster pack with hand size of 0 was unskippable
Fixed bug where the card generated by 'Certificate' was not being debuffed by the boss