Baldur’s Gate 3 Announcement Teased Via Website Code

Fans of role-playing games might have let out a squeak of joy just a bit ago when Larian Studios dropped a mysterious logo on their website. Initial thoughts pointed to the possibility of Divinity: Original Sin 3 being announced in the near future. Of course, with Larian being best known for the Divinity franchise, this was to be expected. However, in this day and age of the Internet, the sleuths got to work searching for any clue that hints at what’s to come. Digging through the metadata of the new logo to pop up, fans were able to find evidence that it could very well be Baldur’s Gate 3 that is on the way.

Of course, seeing a logo that points to the third entry of something on the way from Larian would typically make one think it’s Divinity: Original Sin 3. After the teaser popped up on the studio’s website, Twitter user “kunkken” did some digging. Upon viewing the page source of the website, they saved the video and opened it in a text editor. Scrolling through this revealed mentions of Baldur’s Gate, Dungeons and Dragons, and Wizards of the Coast.

Larian Studios, developers of Divinity Original Sin, are teasing a new project on their website.. ..which appears to be Baldur’s Gate 3? https://t.co/kTTQ3aC83Jhttps://t.co/EPSO9z4Zd4 pic.twitter.com/3qhqoDRmdO — Nibel (@Nibellion) May 30, 2019

Code can be a tricky thing, especially with all of the dataminers of the world. There have been plenty of times where certain code was left behind, but with this being a teaser for something new, and the fact that Baldur’s Gate is mentioned by name in something on Larian’s website, it certainly looks like Baldur’s Gate 3 is on the way.

We’ve reached out to Wizards of the Coast, but received “no comment.” Unfortunately, we will just have to wait until whatever is on the way is officially revealed by Larian Studios, whether it’s Baldur’s Gate 3, Divinity: Original Sin 3, or something else entirely.

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe Larian is teasing Baldur’s Gate 3? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!