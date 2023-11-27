Baldur's Gate 3 Developer Reveals Release of Next Update, What It Does

Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios has revealed when the next update is releasing and previewed what it does, or at least what a part of it does. According to critics, and many of those that have bought Baldur's Gate 3, it's a generational RPG and the best game of 2023. That said, it's not perfect, hence why Larian Studios has been releasing a steady flow of updates that fix and improves various things about the RPG. To this end, the latest update is coming at the end of the week.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, and using the game's official account, Larian Studios relayed word that the game's next update -- Patch 5 -- is releasing "this week." Unfortunately, when exactly it will release during this week, it does not say, which may in itself suggest a release later in the week as opposed to early in the week. Whatever the case, it has previewed that the update fixes some major issues introduced with the recent update and fixes "Astarion's little kisses." This isn't all it does though, as the developer caps the tease with, "and more."

"We're aiming to release Patch 5 this week, which fixes the eternally-active acts of thefts & violence causing slowdowns, introduced in the previous patch," reads the tweet. "It also fixes Astarion's little kisses, and more!"

We're aiming to release Patch 5 this week, which fixes the eternally-active acts of thefts & violence causing slowdowns, introduced in the previous patch. It also fixes Astarion's little kisses, and more! pic.twitter.com/RU4PfD2Shs — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) November 27, 2023

Baldur's Gate 3 is available via PC and PS5. There's still no word of when the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S version of the game will release, but Larian Studios continues to commit to the port releasing before the end of the year.

"Baldur's Gate 3 is a beacon of all the untapped potential in the CRPG genre," reads a snippet from our official review of the RPG. "While it may be a bit much for newcomers, it's a gripping experience that no one with even an inkling of interest in the genre should miss."

