Baldur’s Gate 3 Funko Pops Are On Sale Now

Baldur’s gate 3 Funko Pops

Fans of Baldur’s Gate 3 were treated to Youtooz figures and plush earlier this year, but Funko has finally getting in the game with a collection of Pop figures inspired by your favorite companions. The lineup includes a Karlach with Clive Pop figure and Buddy, Astarion (with the chance to score a rare Chase), and Shadowheart (with Artifact).

Not surprisingly, these Baldur’s Gate Funko Pops have been brisk sellers, with Amazon quickly selling out of all three figures. However, you can still score them here at Entertainment Earth at the time of writing. Note that EE has free U.S. shipping on orders $99+, or $7.95 flat shipping on everything else. Look for restocks on Amazon via the following links:

If you’re looking at this article but are somehow unfamiliar with Baldur’s Gate 3 and would like to learn more about the 2023 Game of the Year winner, you can check out official details below.

“Abducted, infected, lost. You are turning into a monster, but as the corruption inside you grows, so does your power. Forge a tale of fellowship and betrayal, sacrifice and survival, and the lure of absolute power. Caught in a conflict between devils, deities, and sinister otherworldly forces, you and your party will determine the fate of the Forgotten Realms.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the award-winning RPG — including all of the latest Baldur’s Gate 3 news, all of the latest Baldur’s Gate 3 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Baldur’s Gate 3 speculation — click here.

“Baldur’s Gate 3 is a beacon of all the untapped potential in the CRPG genre. While it may be a bit much for newcomers, it’s a gripping experience that no one with even an inkling of interest in the genre should miss,” reads a snippet from our official and glowing review of the game.