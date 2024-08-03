Baldur’s Gate 3 Developer Sets Up New YouTube Channel to “Show You What’s Next”

Baldur’s Gate 3 has officially been out for one year as of today on August 3rd, if you can believe it’s been that long already. Its developer, Larian Studios, isn’t working on a new Baldur’s Gate game after this one, but the studio is still working on more updates for the game. In the meantime, Larian teased something new that players can look forward to: a new YouTube channel set up to show off behind-the-scenes content as well as what one can assume will eventually be a look at whatever the developer is working on next.

The new YouTube channel is called “Larian: Chanel From Hell” and is totally separate from the ones we’ve seen Larian use previously to upload Baldur’s Gate 3 content. There’s nothing there right now since Larian hasn’t uploaded anything to this channel yet, but some promotional material shared on socials whenever this new channel was announced caught the attention of Baldur’s Gate 3 players.

“Get your mind blown by Larian: Channel From Hell! From regular streams and shows featuring our development team, to patch explainers, unboxing videos, and updates on what we’re currently up to, join us on this brand new adventure, bringing you behind the scenes on our next big thing,” an overview of the new channel explained.

Seeing the image below that showed Wyll and others from the game, one user asked where they could get that particular image. Larian alluded to something that was on the way to fulfill that question, though it’s unclear if that something is a fan kit of artwork, a new video, or something different entirely.

“We’re working on something you’ll be able to get your hands on soon,” Larian said.

Another response from Larian to its own tweet further teased that the channel “will feature regular and never-seen-before videos which will arrive this summer.” Considering how we’re a pretty good way into summer already, it looks like Baldur’s Gate 3 fans won’t have to wait long to see more in-depth looks into the 1-year-old game.