Baldur's Gate 3 to Get Patch With New Content Later This Month



Larian Studios has announced plans for an upcoming patch to Baldur's Gate 3, which will add several new features to the early access game. Yesterday, Larian Studios announced that they would release a patch for Baldur's Gate 3, which is currently in early access for PCs. The new patch will include several new features and bits of content, including an active roll system that allows players to use spells and abilities to manipulate their dice rolls. Notably, this feature will show the modifiers being added on-screen instead of calculated in the background so players can see the affects of their abilities in real time.

Additionally, players will have access to a new Background Goals system, which is designed to encourage roleplaying within the game. Players choose their background when creating their character, but the actual Background Goals are a secret to the player during the game. Each background goal relates to a player's chosen background. "So, whenever a Folk Hero does something Folksy and Heroic or an Urchin does something Urchiny, they'll be rewarded," Larian explained in a blog post about the patch note.

Another new piece of content is upgraded Camp Resources. In order for a player to receive the benefits of a full long rest, they need to have certain supplies in their inventory, such as food. Players can still activate a partial rest whenever they want, but they'll need to think strategically about when to spend their resources to get the full benefits of a long rest. With the system comes several new mini-camps, designed to let players feel like they are truly taking a rest in the middle of a journey.

As part of the patch, the AI has been overhauled, which will make both enemies and NPCs a lot more dynamic in campaigns. Spells also have new animation and players can now choose to use non-lethal damage in battle, such as when they provoke an NPC and don't want to kill them.

The new patch for Baldur's Gate 3 will be released on July 13th. No official release date has been given for the full game.