Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 6 Release Announced by Larian

Larian Studios has revealed that its next major title update for Baldur's Gate 3 will be rolling out in mere days. At the end of November 2023, Patch 5 for BG3 arrived and brought with it a ton of huge improvements. Following the launch of Patch 5, Larian made clear that it was going to be winding down its ongoing support for the acclaimed RPG just a bit. Fortunately, that support hasn't completely ended just yet and is now going to result in the release of Patch 6 shortly.

Over on social media, Larian announced that Patch 6 is set to release for Baldur's Gate 3 across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC at some point this week. Of the new additions in this patch, Larian said that Patch 6 will see bug fixes, new animations, and other updates to Honour Mode. It was also promised that "improved smooches" will be coming to BG3, which the studio showed more clearly in an accompanying video.

"Releasing next week, Patch 6 includes improved smooches, new camp idle animations, new Legendary Actions in Honour Mode, and plenty of bug fixes," Larian said on the official Baldur's Gate X account. "It's a hefty one, so we'll be sharing the full patch notes on the official website – make sure to keep an eye out!"

Moving forward, questions about DLC and expansions for Baldur's Gate 3 continue to linger. Previously, those at Larian have indicated that DLC is something that the studio planned for when creating the game. For the time being, though, no such plans for future expansions have been announced just yet. In all likelihood, though, if DLC for BG3 does end up coming about in the future, we should learn more in the coming months.

