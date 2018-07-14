Baldur’s Gate, Dragon Age Origins Veteran Leaves BioWare After 22 Years

It’s truly the end of an era, BioWare fans. James Ohlen has announced that he has officially left BioWare after 22 years of incredible service to the studio. From Baldur’s Gate, to Dragon Age: Origins, even Jade Empire – Ohlen’s work has been renowned throughout the fan base making his departure a sad day for many.

Now that his work with Anthem is complete, Ohlen took to Twitter to announce his departure, “After 22 years I have retired from BioWare. I’ve loved my time with Anthem, Star Wars, Dragon Age and Dungeons and Dragons. But I need to take a break from the industry and work on something a little smaller and more personal.”

The community rallied to show him support and to send him off in the best way we know how:

Thank you for all the inspiration, the stories, characters and all the good times you gave us. pic.twitter.com/AlGSvLD6GH — Rauno (@RaunoProps) July 12, 2018

Go forth and be awesome. Thank you for your immense work. Baldur’s Gate was one of the few games I played while working on Anachronox, all those years ago, and your games have been an amazing inspiration ever since. pic.twitter.com/sdZMFHt4Vx — Henrik Jonsson (@IonSwitz) July 12, 2018

Thanks for all you have done James it was a pleasure playing the games you had worked on & getting to know you better through your work on @SWTOR 😃 pic.twitter.com/lMS43AiSyX — The Last Brundle 🐨 (@DarthBrundleFLY) July 12, 2018

Take care of yourself, @JamesOhlen. Thank you for all you’ve done to put these stories out there. The fan communities are in your debt. pic.twitter.com/t6NPAAaKuP — Sechari (@iamsechari) July 13, 2018

Thank you for all your work on so many great games, but especially SWTOR. It was always a weird, unique project, and I think there were things that SWTOR accomplished that no other MMO, Bioware game or RPG will ever even attempt again. I wish you the best on your next adventure! — … (@Cipher_Six) July 12, 2018

It’s hard to say goodbye to some of your favourite names attached to your favourite studios, but we know how talented Ohlen is and have no doubt that his phenomenal work will only continue. Especially so knowing that he’s already hard at work on what’s next when he added, “”The most fun I’ve ever had at BioWare was as the lead designer on Baldur’s Gate 1+2 and NWN. I’ve been a D&D fanatic since I was 10 years old and I want to be a part of it again. Please visit arcanumworlds.com to see what I’m talking about.”

As far as Arcanum Worlds goes, the website describes it as “a publishing venture formed by a small group of passionate veterans from the video games industry. We build epic adventures for the world’s greatest roleplaying game.”

Their first big project is Odyssey of the Dragonlords, which is a hardcover source book for the fifth edition of the popular Greek-based RPG experience:

“At the dawn of time, a war between gods and titans left the landscape of Thylea forever changed. Thousands of years later, the first mortals arrived by ship and by dragon.

The Dragonlords were the champions who threw down the titans 500 years ago and forged the Oath of Peace. But the power of the oath has waned, and the titans seek vengeance.

You are one of the heroes called by prophecy to end this conflict once and for all. Poets will sing of your exploits for centuries to come… if you survive to tell the tale.”

We wish him nothing but the best in all of his future endeavors!