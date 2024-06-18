Banana Clicking Game Dethrones Baldur's Gate 3 and More on Steam

Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate 3 has been knocked out of the top 10 positions on Steam's most played games charts in terms of all-time player peak by the banana clicking game aptly named Banana. With Banana earning a massive 884,468 players as its all-time high (at the time of writing this article), the game is now securely in the ninth spot, knocking Hogwarts Legacy to the tenth position and Baldur's Gate 3 out of the top 10 and into eleventh place. The games Banana bumped down currently note 879,308 and 875,343 all-time players respectively, and it the game wants to climb further up the list it will need to go after New World, Elden Ring, and Cyberpunk 2077 next.

Per the description on the Banana Steam page, "Banana is a clicker Game, in which you click a Banana! In Banana you click the Banana to gain even more Bananas! Every 3 and 18 hours, you get dropped a banana. Each banana is also made by the community in discord. Come hang out with us and let's grow into something awesome!" The page notes the following key features:

Bananas, obviously



Items to grow your collection



Achievements



A community that's bananas



Design submission Via Discord



At the time of writing this, Banana is also sitting comfortably in the top spot on the top 100 most played games on Steam ranked by the number of current players, with the clicking game currently being played by over 500,000 players, putting it far ahead the next closest game – Counter-Strike 2 – by about 60,000 players. Given Banana's surprising and overwhelming popularity, the developer team issued a statement yesterday that reads they're "reviewing all the bananas that are public, because things blew up faster than any of us could dream off and we are taking this very seriously, we have 3 artists working on the new re-designs, and we will be extra cautious and strict about what we allow to be uploaded in the future."

Banana is free-to-play through Steam now with a variety of different banana cosmetics available for purchase separately. The game currently holds a Very Positive ranking from the 19,976 reviews it's earned since the game's release in April earlier this year, so if a clicker game where your primary goal is to collect cosmetics is up your alley, you're in for a bananas good time.