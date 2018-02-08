Bandai Namco Hosting Stellar Anime Sale Over On Steam

The publishers at Bandai Namco have been pumping out great anime sales on game services left and right. It has a number of great games available on Xbox One, and the PlayStation 4 has a few games you can get as well. But don’t worry, PC owners – you aren’t being left out in the cold.

Bandai Namco has announced that it’s hosting a pretty big sale on anime games over on Steam, which are available now throughout the weekend. It’s your chance to score deals on Dragon Ball Xenoverse (not FighterZ, sorry), as well as other hit franchises like Naruto Shippuden, the Tales games and more.

We’ve broken down the prices below, and we’ll sum up what the best deals are at the end of the article!

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2- $16.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse- $9.99

Accel World VS. Sword Art Online Deluxe Edition- $24.99

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition- $34.99

.hack//G.U. Last Recode- $34.99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4- $7.49

Naruto Storm 4: Road To Boruto Expansion- $9.99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst HD- $12.99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution- $7.49

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2- $12.99

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm- $12.99

Tales of Berseria- $16.99

Tales of Zestiria- $12.49

Tales of Symphonia- $4.99

God Eater 2 Rage Burst- $12.49

One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition- $23.99

One Piece Burning Blood- $12.49

One Piece Burning Blood Gold Pack- $6.24

One Piece Pirate Warriors 3- $9.99

One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 Gold Edition- $12.99

Saint Seiya: Soldiers’ Soul- $12.49

Our recommendations: while it’s hard to recommend a Dragon Ball game without yelling, “FIGHTERZ!” at the top of our lungs, the Xenoverse games are actually pretty good if you’re into 3D combat. For that matter, .hack//G.U. Last Recode is a pretty good remake, and the Tales games are always worthwhile for those of you that are looking for a good adventure.

You shouldn’t count out Pirate Warriors 3 either. It’s a great beat-em-up where you can play with various characters from the series. For that matter, Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 is pretty hard to beat for under $10, since it’s probably the most polished game in the series.

You’ve got a few days to shop around, so don’t miss these great deals!