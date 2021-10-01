Bandai Namco Revealed a New Logo and Fans Already Miss the Current One

Bandai Namco has decided to update its logo, in an attempt to express “the fusion of Bandai and Namco that was created when the two companies integrated,” according to a company press release. The new design won’t take effect until next year, but when it does, it will drop most of the colors, opting for a simple white word balloon with a purple outline. So far, reception to the change seems mostly poor on social media, where many have pointed out that it looks like something from a cell phone provider. The shift has made the company trend on Twitter, where most fans questioned why the company opted for something overly simple, rather than one that embraces the company’s fun roots. It’s possible the design will grow on gamers, but for now, many are disappointed by the decision!

An image of the company’s new logo can be found below.

Disgusting is a bold statement!

https://twitter.com/KurffyKRF/status/1443773735312429056

Fans aren’t feeling the minimalist approach.

https://twitter.com/LumiNinja91/status/1443772850083704833

Probably not what Bandai Namco had in mind.

https://twitter.com/PuckmanBG/status/1443772192567832577

Maybe this person was a great designer at 12!

https://twitter.com/_eblu/status/1443771031697694729

Some are worried what it might mean for the future.

https://twitter.com/SuperSaiyaBird3/status/1443770005766774784

“Blandai” is a solid burn.

https://twitter.com/Father_Johnthan/status/1443767572659322881

Hopefully the game loads quickly!

https://twitter.com/DoxycDreamer/status/1443765296699936770

