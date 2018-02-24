Bandai Namco Releases Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet’s Official Western Launch Trailer

An all-new trailer has been released to celebrate the North American and European launches of Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, Bandai Namco’s latest entry into the massive multimedia franchise that scales games, movies, anime, light novels, and manga. The trailer shows off some of the countless character customization options, as well as a few scenes from the game’s storyline, plus a look as the four new characters that were just patched into the game today.

Bandai Namco has released a full description of the game for those who aren’t as well-acquainted as long time fans — especially players on PC and Xbox One, where a Sword Art Online game has never debuted on launch day before.

Become the hero of Gun Gale Online in the latest game of the SAO franchise in Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, for PS4, Steam and XBOX One. Step into the versatile landscapes and environments of Gun Gale Online. Experience an original story supervised by series creator Reki Kawahara that unfolds and changes based on the players’ choices and interaction. Play as the protagonist, battle against opponents using new weapons and further customize gameplay by creating skills and abilities. Interact with characters from the Sword Art Online original novels, anime and previous games as you navigate a world that is vastly personalized and visually enhanced. As an action based RPG, gun battle plays a large role unlike previous games, with unique and realistic designs resembling something out of a sci-fi movie and numerous other weapons and fighting styles to choose from. Stunning visuals also accompany this game thanks to the power of the Unreal Engine 4, which lends realism to the textures and materials, further immersing the player into the dynamic world. Full dive into Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet. WELCOME TO THE WORLD OF GUNS – Gun Gale Online from Sword Art Online II is visually enhanced and diverse with many landscapes to discover in an all new original story supervised by series creator, Reki Kawahara

UNREAL VISUALS – Get lost in a lifelike world developed by Dimps with realistic and robust environments and textures made possible by Unreal Engine 4

FRIEND OR FOE – Challenge tough bosses that require friends in co-op or play against them in 4-on- 4 battles

REALISTIC AND HEROIC GUN PLAY – Plenty of one-of-a-kind and beautifully designed weapons to choose from and unique skills to create

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet is available everywhere for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.