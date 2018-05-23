Barbie Gets New Line-Up of Super Mario Related Clothes

It’s not enough that you can wear a variety of Mario-related clothes for the summertime. Some of you young ladies want your Barbie dolls to have them too. But now you can dress them up in t-shirts and dresses to match your fashion style!

The official Barbie Twitter account confirmed today that the new line-up of Mario-licensed clothing for its line-up of dolls is now available at retailers. “Who’s game to take on an inspiring and productive new week?” the tweet reads. “With a variety of #Barbie #SuperMario fashions to mix and match, the storytelling possibilities are endless! Shop now at your local retailer.” You can see the tweet below and get a glimpse of some of the wear that’s being offered up:

Who’s game to take on an inspiring and productive new week? With a variety of #Barbie #SuperMario fashions to mix and match, the storytelling possibilities are endless! Shop now at your local retailer. pic.twitter.com/QNi47AxNAB — Barbie (@Barbie) May 21, 2018

As far as pricing goes, we’ve taken a look over at Amazon’s page and most of the outfits seem to go for around $18 to $25. This depends on what you’re shopping for.

For example, the Barbie Super Mario Red Top and Blue can be purchased here for $17.99; this Princess Peach Top is just $12.99; and this White Dress would be ideal for just $24.75. Other accessories are also available including a gray Yoshi top; a white shirt and pink jumper pack; and a general Super Mario white t-shirt. These items should also be available at other retailers if you feel like shopping around.

Considering that Barbie has paired up with Hello Kitty and Care Bears in the past, it looks like Nintendo is the hip new collaboration for the line-up. Let’s just see if it’ll also introduce The Legend of Zelda and Metroid goods down the line.

Need more Mario goodness to get you through the summer? Super Mario Odyssey is now available for Nintendo Switch and it’s one of his best adventures in years. On top of that, you can snag Vs. Super Mario Bros. as well if you’re in the mood for something old-school.

