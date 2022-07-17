Batman Tabletop Game Returns to Kickstarter

An "augmented reality" puzzle box series starring Batman has returned to Kickstarter. Infinite Rabbit Holes has re-launched the Kickstarter for Batman: The Arkham Asylum Files, an augmented reality tabletop game that mixes mystery box-style games with mobile app augmented experiences. Infinite Rabbit Holes previously launched a Kickstarter for the campaign earlier this year, but cancelled it to re-tool their price points and figure out lower shipping options. The re-launched Kickstarter seems to have met expectations, as Batman: The Arkham Asylum Files has exceeded its initial funding goal, raising over $250,000 with about four days remaining on the Kickstarter campaign. You can check out a trailer for Batman: The Arkham Asylum Files below:

Three Batman: Arkham Asylum Files games are planned. The initial game is called "Panic in Gotham City" and focuses on Harley Quinn. "Gotham City Twisted Skies" will focus on exploring Gotham's twisted past, while "The Eyes in Gotham City" will focus on uncovering hidden secrets within the city. Each game is a standalone pack and doesn't require components from other games.

Infinite Rabbit Holes specializes in creating escape room-style tabletop games, including the Why So Serious? game based on Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight. Infinite Rabbit Holes has also produced a Tron Legacy-themed game and a licensed game for Nine Inch Nails. The founders of Infinite Rabbit Holes also designed several popular theme park rides, including Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland, Men in Black Alien Attack at Universal Orlando, Mission: SPACE at EPCOT, and Batman: Knight Flight and Looney Tunes Animayhem at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

The base $149 pledge will come with a copy of "Panic in Gotham City," while all three boxes can be obtained for $447. The first game will be sent out to backers by year end. You can check out the full Kickstarter project here.