Rumor: ‘Batman: Arkham Collection’ Releasing This Week With 4K Support

Warner Bros. is no stranger to re-releasing hit games on a new market for players to enjoy. Just look what it did with Batman: Return To Arkham, which packaged up two of its classic games in the series for a new generation to enjoy; as well as Lego Harry Potter Collection, which recently dropped for Nintendo Switch.

And now, thanks to a new listing, it looks like we could be experiencing Batman mania all over again. A report from TrueAchievements suggests that a Batman: Arkham Collection could be releasing this week, bringing back the Dark Knight’s signature games in the series with full 4K and Xbox One X support.

There was a listing over on the Xbox Store for the game, dated to release on November 27. It appears to have been taken down, but the above image was taken, along with this description from the release:

“Batman: Arkham Collection brings you the definitive versions of Rocksteady’s Arkham Trilogy games, including all post-launch content, in one complete collection. Experience two of the most critically acclaimed titles of the last generation – Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City, with fully remastered and updated visuals. Complete your experience with the explosive finale to the Arkham series in Batman: Arkham Knight. Become the Batman and utilize a wide range of gadgets and abilities to face off against Gotham’s most dangerous villains, finally facing the ultimate threat against the city that Batman is sworn to protect.”

It sounds like the games will be remastered to support the Xbox One X in full 4K; and a PlayStation 4 release, with full support for the Pro, is likely to follow as well.

Keep in mind that Return To Arkham already support the Xbox One X, but don’t have 4K resolution or HDR support; so this release would likely fix that, while also providing it for Arkham Knight.

Warner Bros. hasn’t said a word about the game’s release, but it looks pretty official based on the art and the details we’ve seen. We’re likely to hear more about it tomorrow or Tuesday, when the game starts making the rounds. A price hasn’t been given yet, but it’s likely to be somewhere around the $40-$50 range, unless Warner Bros. offers it as a budget release around $20.

Now the real question — can we get a Batman: Arkham Origins remastered release as well? We wouldn’t mind playing that game in full 4K, to be quite honest.

You can check out the Batman: Arkham trilogy now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

