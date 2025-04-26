New York Times Strands Answers for April 26th

Is today’s Strands giving you a hard time? We’ve got you covered, as we at ComicBook have solved it and got everything you need to solve April 26th’s Strands from The New York Times, from the correct answers and Spangram to hints, tips, and tricks to help you out. If you love the challenge of Connections and wordplay of Wordle, NYT’s Strands is the perfect new addition to your daily puzzle solving. Unlike past days, today’s theme, “Face time”, is one that you may need to ponder about for its main topic. Fortunately, we’ve got what you need to get the theme, Spangram, and words for today’s puzzle.

When it comes to The New York Times’ Strands, players are tasked with finding several words or phrases related to the topic mentioned, all within the given letter grid. To figure out what the theme’s true meaning is, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will hint towards the actual definition of the theme. Most likely, it will be a phrase or word, like NFL teams or flowers. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you’ll be able to find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of NFL teams, potential words would be Chiefs or Rams.

Today’s Strands theme is “Face time”.

For today, April 26th’s puzzle, unlike yesterday, the topic of the puzzle is a bit tricky to get right off the bat, though not impossible. The theme for today’s Strands is “Face time”. With themes like today’s, it’s good to remember to take each word seriously, especially “Face”, and note any intentional spacing or changes. There are six words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands, If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram is something you put on your face, plus a test.

When trying to figure out where the Spangram is in Strands, remember that it always spans from one side to the other, hence the name. Check the letters on the grid’s outer rims and note any weird spacing between words, should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Makeup Exam.

However you use it, makeup comes in many ways and has many purposes. Each one of the words today is one of those products. If you want to know all the correct answers for April 26th’s Strands puzzle, they are as follows:

Concealer

Foundation

Powder

Makeup Exam

Bronzer

Primer

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today's Strands? Let us know in the comments below!