New Batman Game Reportedly Lets You Play as Entire Batman Family

According to a new rumor, Warner Bros. Montreal’s new, unannounced Batman game is dubbed Batman Arkham Legacy, and will presumably be a cross-gen game, meaning it will release on both PS4 and Xbox One, as well as Xbox Scarlett and PS5. Beyond word of the project’s title, is the claim that it will also let players play as the entire Batman family. Lastly, the rumor alleges that the Court of Owls will play an important role in the game’s story, something previous rumors have also mentioned. Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt, but it’s coming from two noteworthy and reliable sources.

The rumor comes from twitter user Sabi, a well-known industry insider who has had numerous correct scoops throughout 2019, from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s DLC characters to nearly 50 percent of E3’s announcements back in June. In other words, they are reliable, and recently took to Twitter to talk about the unannounced game, noting it’s called Arkham Legacy. Sabi also makes notes of the entire Batman family being playable, and even discloses that they’ve seen screenshots of the game.

Arkham legacy?? 👀👀 — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) October 21, 2019

I got this info about a week ago, just realized I never tweeted it till now. I got screenshots — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) October 21, 2019

Not long after Sabi tweeted about the matter, Batman Arkham Videos chimed in, noting they heard the same thing about a month ago, but aren’t allowed to talk about it.

As you may know, it was believed that Batman: Arkham Legacy was the title of the cancelled Damian Wayne game. In other words, it’s possible that project was resurrected in some shape or form into this new game.

Last month, Warner Bros. Montreal confirmed it was working on a Batman game, and even teased the title. Yet, we still haven’t seen the game. Interestingly, at the time, Scott Snyder, writer of the Court of Owls, tweeted about the project with a Court Owls hashtag. The tweet was quickly taken done, but it seemingly confirmed the Court of Owls will play a role in the game, which, again, the new rumor also alleges.

