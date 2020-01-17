New Batman Arkham Game May Be a Cross-Gen Release

This month, Warner Bros. Montreal released the second teaser for its new Batman game, and like the first teaser back in September, this new one didn’t really reveal much. That said, while official information on the game is currently scarce, unofficial information is increasingly plentiful as rumors, reports, and “leaks” surface on gaming forums and message boards. That said, the latest unofficial tidbit comes way of KC Walsh, EIC of TheGWW, who seemingly claims that the new Batman game is “primarily” a next-gen release, suggesting it’s being built for the PS5 and Xbox Series X (and probably the PC). However, that doesn’t mean it won’t come to PS4 and Xbox One. If the title is going to release anytime in the near future — the end of 2020 or anytime in 2021 — then it’s almost certainly going to be a cross-gen release. After all, as KC Walsh points out, you don’t want to bypass that an incredibly large base of players on the current consoles.

Interestingly, Walsh also notes that the game may not have “Legacy” attached to its title, which previous rumors suggested was the case. However, the rumored mechanic of being able to play as the entire Batman family is apparently still in tact.

As much as I want to discuss it I can’t, all I’ll say is, it’s got to be a next gen game primarily — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) January 12, 2020

It would be hard for them to not find a way to make it run in PS4/Xbox One with the huge install base but I don’t know for sure, it’s possible they could handle the processing elsewhere? If this new info is even true — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) January 12, 2020

I’ve heard rumblings, but I’m done speculating on when they reveal that thing, but I’ve also heard it’s not called Legacy anymore (you’ll know why when it’s revealed) but you do still get to play as the bat fam — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) January 12, 2020

Of course, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt. For one, it’s unofficial, but two Walsh doesn’t seem extremely confident in all of it.

