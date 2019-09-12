Batman: Arkham Origins Developers Tease New Game

It looks like Warner Bros. Montreal, the developer behind Batman: Arkham Origins, is getting ready to reveal its new game. Over on Twitter, well-known voice actor Roger Craig Smith (who worked on Batman: Arkham Origins) is teasing an exciting new project he’s working on that, unfortunately, he can’t speak about yet because of a NDA. Now, I know what you’re thinking, so what? Well, writer Ryan Galletta, who penned Batman: Arkham Origins and has worked with Warner Bros. in the past, commented on the post and confirmed his involvement with the project as well. But that’s not all, Warner Bros. publicist Gary Miereanu also commented on the tweet, and teased his involvement. These three things combined have fans convinced WB Games Montreal is set to reveal its new game, and according to Miereanu, this project will be revealed “reasonably soon.”

For those that don’t know: the studio hasn’t released a full game since 2014, and hasn’t made anything since some Batman: Arkham Knight DLC in 2015. So, it’s been awhile since we’ve heard from the studio, who has previously confirmed that it’s working on two DC Comics games. In other words, it’s not surprising to hear the developer is almost ready to reveal its new project.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even worse for me – I can’t not tweet about the nonexistent confidential project that we’re not working on together :'( — Ryan Galletta (@KingCookiePress) September 11, 2019

Your publicist thanks you, and promises we’ll let the cat out of the bag reasonably soon. — Gary Miereanu (@SuperPRGuy) September 11, 2019

Unfortunately, the trio of industry veterans didn’t divulge anything further, leaving many wondering when we will hear more. Well, it’s possible the game will show up at The Game Awards in December, but this seems a bit far for “reasonably soon.” So, it’s possible this will just be announced some random afternoon. That said, with New York Comic-Con set for early October, I wouldn’t be surprised if we hear more about the game very soon so it could rear its head there.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What type of DC Comics game do you want to see from Warner Bros. Montreal?