Batman: Escape From Arkham Asylum Reveals Gamefound Launch Date and Gameplay Details

Batman and his iconic rogues' gallery are jumping back into the tabletop world courtesy of Knight Games, the company behind the Batman Miniature Game. The new game is titled Batman: Escape from Arkham Asylum, which was originally announced a while back but is now finally heading to Gamefound, and the new crowdfunding campaign will launch on January 24th. Escape from Arkham Asylum is a semi-cooperative dungeon crawler that supports 1 to 5 players, and as the name implies, you will be attempting to escape Arkham Asylum by taking down enemies, teaming up with other villains, and staying off Batman's radar. You can check out the campaign page right here.

Prices and other unlocks are visible yet, but those who do follow the campaign before it launches can get a Bane Arkham Asylum Patient Character Skin miniature for free. As for the villains that will be included, the core box will feature The Penguin, Two-Face, Harley Quinn, Joker, Scarecrow, Poison Ivy, and Bane as playable characters, though more characters are expected to be unlocked during the campaign.

The current page also gives fans a glimpse of the Joker miniature as well as The Batman miniature, and Knight Games has also stated that all of Escape from Arkham Asylum's miniatures will be compatible with the Batman Miniature Game. As for the campaign itself, one could see there being more alternate costume miniatures, a few more Batman miniatures, more playable villains, and perhaps even some Bat Family allies, but we'll just have to wait and see. You can find the official description for the game below.

"In Batman: Escape from Arkham Asylum, it will depend on the player's ingenuity and how you will interact with the other Super-Villains, to prove that you are capable of escaping from the dreaded Arkham Asylum. Maybe it will be convenient for you to

ally yourself with someone, or maybe at a certain moment you will have to betray him... no one knows what lies behind the next door."

Batman: Escape from Arkham Asylum hits Gamefound on January 24th.

Are you excited for Batman: Escape from Arkham Asylum? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things tabletop and DC with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!