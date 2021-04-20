Batman x Fortnite Zero Point Trailer Reveals First Look at Armored Batman Skin

✖

The first issue of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point is now available in stores and online, and fans that pick up the comic will be treated to the first DLC code for the game, which is a Rebirth Harley Quinn outfit. However, fans that buy the entire series will be able to get an exclusive Armored Batman skin for the game, as well. An online preview for the comic's second issue gave us a brief glimpse at the suit, but now fans have their best look yet at the Dark Knight's new design thanks to an all-new trailer for the comic.

The trailer can be found in the Tweet embedded below. The Armored Batman design appears around the 13 second mark.

Batman is transported onto the Island. But how did he get here? → Grab Issue #1 of @DCComics Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point now

→ Get it digitally on DC UNIVERSE INFINITE (US-only) or in stores

→ Includes a code for the Rebirth Harley Quinn Outfit https://t.co/mfnrqsdt3r pic.twitter.com/9vfKEIklFm — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 20, 2021

Since Batman's Armored design won't be available for a bit longer, fans will just have to wait patiently to see what it actually looks like in the game. Still, from what we can tell from the trailer, it looks much more protective than Batman's traditional costume. Since Batman is trying to survive and find a way out of the world of Fortnite, it only makes sense that the hero might need an equipment upgrade, especially as he faces opponents like Snake-Eyes!

All in all, this seems like a very cool tie-in that should prove exciting for Batman and Fortnite fans alike. Fortnite is one of the most popular video games in the world, and the download codes should get a lot more players to give the comic a try. Batman artist Mitch Gerards called the move "genius" on Twitter, despite also noting that he doesn't "get" the game. Hopefully readers and gamers will be happy with the results!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

