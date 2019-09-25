Today Is the Last Day to Get 6 Free Batman Games

Today, not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, but six Batman games are available to download for free. No strings attached. However, today is your last chance to gobble them up for no cost. More specifically the Batman: Akrham Collection — which includes Batman: Arkham City, Batman: Arkham Asylum, and Batman: Arkham Knight — and the LEGO Batman Trilogy are free to download on PC via the Epic Games Store. You don’t need to sign up for anything or fill out a survey, all you need is an Epic Games Store account, and you can add the six titles to your library. Unfortunately, this deal is only available on PC via the Epic Games Store. If you’re on another PC storefront or on console, there’s no such promotion.

For those that don’t know: the Batman: Arkham Collection includes three of the four Batman: Arkham games, and each installment from Rocksteady. Obviously, the entry missing is Batman: Arkham Origins from Warner Bros. Montreal. It’s unclear why this game isn’t included in the collection, but it’s not surprising. Both Rocksteady and Warner Bros. as a publisher like to pretend it doesn’t exist, probably because it was the one slightly divisive title in what is otherwise a series of critically-acclaimed games.

Meanwhile, the LEGO Batman Trilogy includes LEGO Batman, LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes, and LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham. Like the other set of three games, the LEGO Batman Trilogy was well-received and sold quite well, which shouldn’t be surprising, after all, it combines LEGO and Batman.

Anyway, if you don’t have an Epic Games Store account, it’s not to late to make one and nab these six free games. And speaking of free games, there’s more coming. Soon, two Metro games will be available free, plus the indie title Everything. As you may know, Epic Games Store gives away numerous free games each month, and all that it requires is for you to have an account with the storefront.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Meanwhile, be on the lookout for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment to reveal a new Batman game very soon.