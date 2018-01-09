Batman: The Enemy Within Episode Four Release Date Revealed

Batman fans: The second season of Telltale’s Batman: The Enemy Within is coming to a close, and today it was revealed that you’ll be able to get your hands on the fourth and penultimate episode on Tuesday, January 23. Episode Four: What Ails You will debut on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Mac, and mobile. This morning’s press release included a short and relatively spoiler-free summary of what episode four will focus on, but if you haven’t played the game and all and want to go in fresh, you may want to skip this next paragraph:

“When the Pact puts its plan into motion, Bruce’s cover is finally blown, and as his web of lies unravels, new questions emerge: When and how will the Pact regroup? What’s truly motivating Amanda Waller and the Agency? And perhaps most importantly, how will John Doe handle the truth about his buddy Bruce? With another showdown brewing, the clown prince of crime may finally earn his crown…”

We’re eight episodes in at this point, and players who have been there since day one have what must seem like a lifetime of decisions to deal with at this point. Telltale’s adventures always have a significant impact on the player, because the player’s decisions always have a significant impact on the direction of the narrative. Choices you make during certain conversations, and actions you take during key moment, all shape the story and the relationships between characters in significant ways.

That’s what makes this the ideal game for long-time Batman fans. Telltale has introduced some canon-shaking backstories for the most important characters in the Batman universe, and even Bruce Wayne’s parents aren’t who you think they’re going to be. This isn’t the same old origin story you’ve seen and read a hundred times before.

If you’re behind, give it a shot. PlayStation Plus members can pick up and try the game for free right now, and season one is super affordable on every platform. For those of you who have been waiting for season two to reach its climax, your wait is almost over!