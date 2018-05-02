Battlefield 1 DLC Free for a Limited Time

Battlefield 1 players can now get the game’s first DLC for free on the Xbox One and PC for a limited time.

They Shall Not Pass, the game’s first DLC that was released back in March of 2017, had its price quietly dropped from $15 to nothing at all for the Xbox One and PC versions. No official announcement appears to have come from EA’s end, but players were quick to notice the news and share it to make sure everyone get their DLC for free.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can grab your copy of They Shall Not Pass for free through either the Microsoft Store’s page or the expansion’s listing on Origin’s site. Unfortunately for PlayStation 4 players, you appear to be out of luck during this 100 percent discount offer. The U.S. PlayStation Store listing for the DLC still shows it at full price, though it’s showing up as free in other regions such as the U.K., so you may have success finding it for free if you’re outside of the States.

The first of several expansions, They Shall Not Pass marks the addition of the French forces in the game and expands on the base version of Battlefield 1 with new maps, weapons, and more. Retail listings such as the one in the Microsoft Store offer more details on the expansion as well as specifics regarding the new items and Operations.

“Play as one of the most ferocious armies in WW1 – the French. Engage in the savage fighting around the furnace of Verdun, and descend into the bowels of Fort de Vaux where barbarous battles rage in the gas-filled corridors. Take advantage of the mechanical monsters and unique arsenal by the Aisne riverbanks in the largest tank assault of the war. The French adopted a new battle cry during the war: They shall not pass!”

The hardened and fearless French Army

4 new multiplayer maps on the Western front

2 epic Operations: The Devil’s Anvil and Beyond the Marne

The new game mode Frontlines

6 unlockable primary weapons

The Char 2C Behemoth tank and the St Chamond assault tank

The Trench Raider Elite class and more

No end date was listed on the Origin page, but the Microsoft Store listing does say that there are only 13 days left on the offer. That’s more than enough time to get it before the deal is gone, but there’s no reason not to get it now if it’s free to download.