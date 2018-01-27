Battlefield 1 January Update and Turning Tides Part II Update

The Battlefield 1 huge January update is rolling out and for those looking forward to the second part of the Turning Tides DLC, it’s coming soon! The festivities kick off on January 30th, as notated in the official announcement from D.I.C.E below, as well as when players on all major platforms can expect some server downtime.

According to the Battlefield 1 team:

We are pleased to announce that the Battlefield 1 Turning Tides – North Sea and Base Game Update will start rolling out Tuesday, January 30. While access to Battlefield 1 Turning Tides – North Sea content will be limited to Premium Pass and Battlefield 1 Revolution owners for their 2-week Early Access, the download is required for all Battlefield 1 players for online play.

The update will be automatically deployed to your platform on Tuesday, January 30th across all platforms with the following downtimes:

PC: Multiplayer will be offline for 2h starting 08.00 UTC / 12.00 AM PST.

Multiplayer will be offline for 2h starting 08.00 UTC / 12.00 AM PST. PS4 : Multiplayer will be offline for 2h starting 10.00 UTC / 2.00 AM PST.

: Multiplayer will be offline for 2h starting 10.00 UTC / 2.00 AM PST. Xbox One: Multiplayer will be offline for 2h starting 12.00 UTC / 4.00 AM PST.

As far as Turning Tides part two for the DLC:

Heligoland Bight (map): Engage in an epic naval clash as the British Royal Marines and German Navy pit dreadnoughts, destroyers, and aircraft against each other while infantry troops fight by the iconic red cliffs of Rocky Cove.

Engage in an epic naval clash as the British Royal Marines and German Navy pit dreadnoughts, destroyers, and aircraft against each other while infantry troops fight by the iconic red cliffs of Rocky Cove. Zeebrugge (map): Take part of the daring British raid on the Belgian port of Bruges-Zeebrugge with rough waves and a vast German mole as backdrop. Fight at sea, in the air, and in close-quarter infantry environments.

Take part of the daring British raid on the Belgian port of Bruges-Zeebrugge with rough waves and a vast German mole as backdrop. Fight at sea, in the air, and in close-quarter infantry environments. Royal Marines (British army): Don the characteristic blue uniform of the British Empire’s elite naval troops and charge into battle with the new Royal Marines.

Don the characteristic blue uniform of the British Empire’s elite naval troops and charge into battle with the new Royal Marines. C-Class Airship: Deliver death from above in a nimble airship with room for a pilot with three gunners.

In other Battlefield 1 news, the next expansion for Apocalypse kicks off next month. As per our previous coverage, “there will be five new maps introduced, including scenarios that take place in Passchendaele, River Somme and Caporetto. For good measure, there will also be two maps that are devoted to dogfight battles, in case you feel like showing off aerial superiority. You can shoot enemies down in the Razor’s Edge map, or feel the glowing sun on your face as you fly into London Calling. And if you feel like staying in the air, a new Air Assault mode will also be introduced, where you can compete against players without having your feet touch the ground. On the Caporetto map, you’ll also have access to two new bombers – the Hansa Brandenburg GI and the Airco DH10.”