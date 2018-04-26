DICE Will End Battlefield 1 Support This June, But Won’t Go Quietly

EA’s Battlefield 1 has been an immense first-person shooting experience for the past year and a half, delivering with both a strong set of single player stories and dependable multiplayer that fans have kept coming back to.

But with Battlefield V on the horizon, there will come a time when support for the shooter will have to come to an end. And it looks like that day is coming soon.

Not that the game’s servers will shut down or anything — you’ll still be able to jump into matches and have fun. But DICE’s latest updates for Battlefield 1 look like they’re going to be the last, at least for the time being.

In a new blog post that went up today, the team noted, “We’re continuing monthly updates for Battlefield 1 until June 2018, in which you can expect fresh content together with various tweaks and fixes for the player experience. As you may have seen on the Updates Page, these updates can cover anything: matchmaking, weapon balancing, even Dreadnought horns that sometimes won’t stop blaring.”

While this may be sad news for some, there’s still a lot to look forward to between now and then.

First off, the They Shall Not Pass maps will be coming soon for all players, with one, Rupture, available for play via an update today. And it sounds like more of these maps will be coming next month, though a release date hasn’t been specified just yet.

But probably the bigger addition to the game is Shock Operations, which we broke down a few days ago. But here’s a quick debriefing: this new mode will support 40 players and let attackers and defenders battle across a number of sectors — “just like in the fan-favorite Operations mode introduced to the franchise with Battlefield 1,” the team noted. “Here, though, the action will be focused to one single map — ideal if you don’t have time for a full Operations match.”

And that’s really about it, though you can read more about the updates here. There’s still some fight left in this one!

Battlefield 1 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.