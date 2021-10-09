Battlefield 2042 Report Warns Players of Major Launch Issue

A new Battlefield 2042 report comes with bad news for everyone picking up the first-person shooter up at launch on PC. If you’re on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X|S, the report is hardly consequential, but it has PC players worried about what their experience playing the game online will be like. The report comes the way of prominent Battlefield insider and leaker, Tom Henderson. Taking to Twitter, Henderson warned players that — at least — two different hacker providers have cracked Battlefield 2042’s anti-cheat and now are offering several different cheats, including aimbot and wallhack.

On console, cheaters and hackers are quite rare due to the closed-off nature of the platforms. However, on PC, hackers and cheaters can sometimes plague an online experience. For example, they’ve been ruining many matches of Call of Duty: Warzone since its release. Unlike Warzone, which launched without an anti-cheat, Battlefield 2042 has one, and it’s the same one many other popular online games use, including Apex Legends. That said, it sounds like this barrier may not be sufficient.

“At least two individual hacker providers are now offering wallhack, aimbot, and several other cheats for Battlefield 2042,” said Henderson. “Easy Anti-Cheat has been cracked for Battlefield 2042.”

On PC, hackers and cheaters are inevitable, and while the Internet would have you believe they are everywhere ruining entire games, this is usually exaggerated. For now, it remains to be seen just how big of a problem cheaters and hackers will be for more Battlefield. So far, EA and DICE haven’t addressed this report, however, the latter did announce that it’s giving “no warnings” when it comes to cheating.

“Another change for Battlefield 2042 is that due to cross-play functionality, when a cheater is sanctioned it will cause them to be instantly disconnected mid-match and permanently banned across all platforms,” said DICE earlier this month. “As before, we still have the ability to apply IP and hardware bans if necessary. To keep our community a fair place, we have a no tolerance rule in place. There are no warnings and no suspensions when it comes to cheating. If you don’t play by the rules, you’re out.”

Battlefield 2042 is currently scheduled to release worldwide on November 19, 2021 via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. For more coverage on the game, click here.