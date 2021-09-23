Battlefield 2042 Beta Dates Reportedly Revealed

The Battlefield 2042 Beta dates have reportedly been revealed, courtesy of Tom Henderson, a prominent Battlefield insider and leaker who has been at the forefront of Battlefield 2042 rumors and leaks since before the game was even announced for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. According to Henderson, the Open Beta will begin on October 8. Meanwhile, Early Access will begin before this, or more specifically, on October 6. Adding to this, Henderson theorizes the Beta will last until October 10, or, in other words, four days total. If this is the case, only half of the Beta will be open to everyone.

Henderson also noted that the Beta dates should be announced tomorrow, however, it sounds like this is based on speculation involving the tweets from EA’s lead community manager’s tweets rather than inside information.

Unfortunately, this is where the information comes to an end. And for now, it’s important to remember that what is here should be taken with a grain of salt. While the source in question has proven reliable and reputable on numerous occasions, especially as pertaining to Battlefield 2042 scoops, it doesn’t change the fact that all of this intel is unofficial and subject to change.

Thankfully, Battlefield fans won’t have to wait long for official information as EA and DICE have already confirmed they will share the new dates for the game’s Beta this month, which is quickly coming to an end. In other words, Henderson’s suspicion that the Beta dates will be announced tomorrow is a good one.

Battlefield 2042 is poised to release worldwide on November 19 via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the upcoming first-person shooter — including not just the latest rumors, reports, leaks, and speculation, but the latest official news as well — click here or, alternatively, check out the relevant and recent links listed right below: