Battlefield 2042 Reveals Limited Time Dead Space Event

DICE and Electronic Arts have announced a new event for Battlefield 2042 that will see the multiplayer shooter crossing over with Dead Space. Earlier this year, DICE revealed that it would be bringing to an end new seasons of content for Battlefield 2042 after the conclusion of Season 7. Fortunately, even though seasonal updates to BF2042 are now a thing of the past, that doesn’t mean that new content, events, and other activities are being done away with forever.

Going live on July 9th and lasting until July 16th, this Dead Space collab in Battlefield 2042 will specifically feature a new game mode. Dubbed Outbreak, this mode will assemble players together in squads where they’ll try to escape a lab while being assaulted by hordes of monsters. Those who take part in the event will be able to earn special cosmetics, while the in-game store will feature a number of Dead Space-related items that can be bought for 2200 BFC.

You can get a brief look at Outbreak in action in the post below:

“In Outbreak, squads are tested by their human resilience and resourcefulness against a new and relentless enemy all while trying to escape the Boreas laboratory,” says the description of this new BF2042 event. “Players can unlock free rewards for participating in this unique collaboration, including a new weapon charm and skin as well as a new player card background and tag. This collaboration also features a Dead Space bundle containing a legendary specialist outfit “Marked Man”, 3 legendary weapon skins, and more.”

Moving forward, it’s not known where Battlefield 2042 will end up going next. DICE has currently remained silent when it comes to the game’s future, although we’ll surely learn more on this front in the weeks and months ahead. What is known, though, is that the next Battlefield entry is reportedly aiming to launch at some point in 2025. Details on this upcoming Battlefield title haven’t been divulged just yet, but EA has doubled down on the shooter franchise in recent years to ensure that it remains one of the publisher’s major pillars.