Battlefield 2042 Update 8.5.0 Released With Patch Notes

Electronic Arts and DICE have today released a sizable new update for Battlefield 2042 across all platforms. Although the attention of longtime Battlefield fans has slowly been turning toward the next game in the series, which is presumed to be Battlefield 6, ongoing patches for BF2042 haven’t come to a close just yet. As such, this new update for BF2042 has today improved one aspect of the game that players have been saying needs work for quite some time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Downloadable now, update version 8.5.0 for Battlefield 2042 notably brings improvements to loading screens. DICE has given these aspects of the game a “visual overhaul” that better describes the game mode that players are about to jump into. Other than this, not a whole lot else has been done with this update outside of various fixes tied to vehicles, progression, and AI.

To see everything that this new Battlefield 2042 update today has done for the game, you can view the patch notes in their entirety below.

Improvements

Loading Screen Improvements

One of the main areas of improvement for Update 8.5 is a visual overhaul of the loading screen for all game modes, now you will be able to see improved descriptions and iconography indicators for the rules of each mode before loading into the match in a much more pleasing and penguin-approved way.

This improvement also extends to Custom Experiences within Battlefield Portal, allowing creators more space for descriptions. Further improvements will be made to this loading screen in a future update too!

Changelog

General

Fixed overlapping input prompts on the deploy screen.

AI

AI soldiers should no longer die out of bounds when fighting in the shipwreck.

Vehicles

Added insertion sequence for the UH-60 Black Hawk.

Camera transition should now be smoother when switching views in seats while in a vehicle.

Fixed a bug where projectiles would despawn when firing from above the air vehicle max height.

Progression