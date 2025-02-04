Battlefield 6 Has an Official Release Window

At last, Electronic Arts has shed light on the release date of its next Battlefield game, which many fans are simply dubbing Battlefield 6 for the time being. While EA has been talking more openly about Battlefield 6 lately, and even showed off its first gameplay footage from the title yesterday, news on its actual arrival has still been shrouded in secrecy. Fortunately, for those eager to know Battlefield 6 will see the light of day, we finally have new info to go off of.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mentioned in EA’s latest financial documents, the publisher confirmed that Battlefield 6 is set to launch in its next fiscal year. This period will begin on April 1, 2025, and will extend until March 31, 2026. While this is a very broad window, it is the first official word on the launch of Battlefield 6 and suggests that the game is getting close.

Play video

Based purely on the history of the Battlefield series, it seems most likely that EA would target a release for Battlefield 6 in the final months of 2025. With Battlefield 3, Battlefield 4, Battlefield 1, Battlefield V, and Battlefield 2042, EA opted to release each game in either October or November of the respective years that they launched. As a result, it’s clear that EA likes this window when it comes to its Battlefield games and suggests that Battlefield 6 is likely to drop at some point this fall.

In the near term, EA has announced that it will be holding playtests for Battlefield 6 leading up to its release. These testing phases are set to go live relatively soon and should help ensure that Battlefield 6 will be far better at launch compared to that of Battlefield 2042, which struggled out of the gate. Those looking to sign up to be part of these playtests can do so by heading to EA’s website right here.

For now, all that’s known with certainty about Battlefield 6 is that it will be releasing for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms whenever is does drop.