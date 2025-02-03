Battlefield 6 Playtests Sign Ups Now Available

EA has been hinting at Battlefield 6 for some time, and fans have finally gotten a first look at the upcoming game. With a return to previous games more grounded focus and improved destructibility, the pre-alpha footage has already given players hope for the series. Fans are excited and eager to jump into the future of Battlefield, but no release date was given for the highly-anticipated Battlefield 6. However, EA has launched a new program, titled Battlefield Labs, that just may give players the ability to play Battlefield 6 early, and even provide feedback to help shape the game during development.

Battlefield Labs and Battlefield 6 were announced together, with EA revealing four studios working together to create the upcoming title. EA has opened sign-ups for Battlefield Labs, and players are jumping in at record numbers.

Battlefield Labs is holding sign-ups for players and fans to try Battlefield 6 ahead of its launch. Players simply need to go to the website and input their information. Fans will need to be prepared, as so many are trying to sign up for Battlefield Labs playtests there is a queue reaching numbers in the several thousand.

At the time of writing, it took roughly an hour to get on the site and complete the sign-up process. EA plans to roll out the playtest within the coming weeks, and the number of those accepted into the playtest will increase. A smaller pool will be selected at first, but this will expand as time goes on.

EA plans to take player feedback seriously and incorporate changes to Battlefield 6 based on the data from Battlefield Labs records. The playtest will aim to fine-tune the core pillars of Battlefield 6, such as the core combat and environmental destruction. It will also test classic game modes like Conquest and Breakthrough but also allow for exploring new ideas.

The Battlefield 6 playtest is in pre-alpha, meaning the game will see improvements over time. Gameplay and player experience will be early builds. This makes feedback incredibly important and allows fans to help shape Battlefield 6.

Battlefield 6 pre-alpha gameplay footage.

Battlefield Labs is an excellent way for fans to give back to the community and discover what is next for the series. Battlefield 6 is likely a long ways off considering it is in pre-alpha, but fans are in for a treat already based on the gameplay footage revealed.

Registering to play Battlefield 6 through Battlefield Labs is best done early, as this increases the odds of being among the first group selected. As time goes on, the playtest will expand, allowing more and more players to experience Battlefield 6.

EA is looking for new players and veterans to get the most accurate and authentic response to Battlefield 6 This means there has never been a better time to jump into the series for the first time, or to come back to it.