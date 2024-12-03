Battlefield 2042 Gets a New Update, Here Are the Patch Notes

A new Battlefield 2042 update has today been released by EA and DICE. With 2025 quickly approaching, fans are continuing to wonder if this coming year will bring with it the release of the next Battlefield game, which reportedly could be called Battlefield 6. Regardless of when this new Battlefield entry ends up coming about, though, that hasn’t slowed down work on BF2042, which has now received its final patch for 2024.

Downloadable now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, this new Battlefield 2042 update primarily brings back the Holiday Protocol event. This is an event that ran through the holidays in late 2023 and now has returned with additional rewards for players to unlock. In addition to this, DICE has also made a handful of gameplay tweaks tied to vehicles and armor-piercing rounds.

To get a look at everything that has been altered with this Battlefield 2042 update, the full patch notes can be found below.

Vehicles:

The Draugr now only shows up in the personal category.

Vehicle EMP fired grenades no longer get stopped by amps, to make them consistent with the behavior of hand thrown EMP grenades.

Aligned collision on the Pondhawk to minimize players hovering on top of it.

Added a reactive hint to the HUD when in a falling air vehicle without a pilot, to alert and encourage players to take control of the driver seat. Before you crash, you know?

Fixed a bug where damage numbers would not take vehicle armor into account, causing the numbers to show as higher than actual damage dealt.

Fixed a bug where the deploy screen icon for the “spawn on foot” feature of the CAV-Brawler would rotate with the vehicle.

Fixed an issue where equipping amps on a vehicle would cause collision issues with certain objects such as vegetation. Those plants really were coming to get you.

Weapons:

Fixed an issue where swapping to the M1 Garand when sprinting had a delayed animation for holding the weapon.

Armor Piercing Ammo

Over the years with Battlefield 2042, we have consistently seen players raise concerns about Dozer’s efficiency regarding their offensive capabilities across most of our maps. This update introduces a slight change to Armor Piercing which now allows for those rounds to pass through Dozer’s Ballistic Shield with reduced damage.

The team continues to look at balancing around Dozer, and we will further assess your feedback once this update has rolled out; however the penguins now hope that Dozer won’t be as scary the next time you run through the corridors on Exposure.

Below you will find the changes to Armor Piercing Ammo in connection to Dozer’s Ballistic Shield, the damage it shows is a percentage for example with Assault Rifles 10% bullet damage will pass through Dozer’s Ballistic Shield if you are using Armor Piercing Ammo.

Sniper 45% damage per bullet against penetration vs shield

Sniper Anti-Materiel Ammo 80% damage per bullet

Railgun Single Shot 25% damage per bullet

Railgun full auto/burst: 10% damage per bullet

AR 10% damage per bullet

DMR 25% damage per bullet

Revolver 25% damage per bullet

Additional Armor Piercing & Dozer Changes:

AP grenade launchers now will deal damage to Dozer if fired at the shield

Dozer shield deploy time has been lowered by 80%

All AP ammo from all primary weapons can now penetrate the shield and deal lower damage to Dozer

Characters & Gadgets:

Fixed a bug where damage numbers would sometimes not match the actual damage dealt when dealing low damage multiple times.

Portal:

Added the ability to place ammo stations to Custom Conquest, TDM, and FFA experiences.

Fixed an issue that would let you press deploy even when it was on cooldown.

Fixed an issue where custom score target could cause the score calculator to be incorrect.

Fixed an issue causing Ascension Points not having a value for non-2042 factions.

Added a mutator to portal for admins to allow players on their server to swap teams via the “Escape” / “Pause” menu. This is only accessible when the player isn’t spawned in. There is no restriction on how often you can swap or to which team for now, as this is a feature for admins to allow more freedom on their servers. With great power comes great responsibility.

Added objective airdrop XP to custom game modes.

Progression:

Objective Airdrop: If a passenger leaves an air vehicle and goes into a contested objective within a certain amount of time after leaving the vehicle, the pilot gets an Objective Airdrop XP event. This event also gives points on the scoreboard.

Vehicles Boosted: If you enter a vehicle that was previously owned by the enemy you get an XP event.

Modes:

Fixed a bug where players were unable to ping objectives in the Shutdown gamemode.

Gameplay Flow & Social: