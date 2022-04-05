Battlefield 2042 Leak Reveals Four Upcoming Maps

A new Battlefield 2042 leak has revealed three upcoming maps or, possibly, three maps that were cut during the development of the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. At launch last year, Battlefield 2042 wasn’t just plagued by performance issues and missing a ton of features from previous installments, but it suffered from a lack of content, a problem that’s been exacerbated by the game’s underwhelming post-launch support.

In addition to redesigning some pre-existing maps, it looks like EA and DICE are working on a few different maps for the game, with the following “working titles” currently in the games’ files: Drained, Ridge, Lights Out, Docklands. Unfortunately, this leak isn’t supported by any media of any of these maps, minus Ridge.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the leak for yourself, courtesy of Temporyal, a prominent and reliable dataminer of the game:

https://twitter.com/temporyal/status/1511312707185614857

There’s no doubting the validity of this leak. These maps, or at least evidence of them, are in the files. However, datamining leaks can be misleading as scrapped work is sometimes mistaken as new work. Meanwhile, by the definition of being in development, everything here is subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, EA and DICE have not commented on this leak nor the speculation it has created. The pair usually don’t comment on leaks, so we don’t expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Of course, adding a few maps won’t change the fortune of Battlefield 2042, but if it’s indicative of larger content updates on the horizon, then they may indicate that DICE and EA are on the right track to salvaging the game, which, currently, looks set for premature burial.

Battlefield 2042 is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the 202 first-person shooter — including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks — click here.