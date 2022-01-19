Battlefield 2042 Developer Apologizes For How Long It’s Taking to Fix the Game

Fixing a game’s problems can be a time-consuming process, and sometimes it takes much longer than a studio would like. Such seems to be the case for Battlefield 2042, as developers have been working to get some of the game’s problems under control. On Twitter, Ripple Effect Studios senior design director Justin Wiebe addressed a fan asking about limited XP and tier 1 progression for portal, asking how it hasn’t been fixed yet. Wiebe was quick to state that he also isn’t happy with how long these problems have taken to fix.

“Thanks for bringing this up. You’re not wrong!It’s taking us too long to get this resolved. Something that should have been simple is proving to be quite complex. BUT…. Look for an update next week. There will be a phased approach to improving the progression in BF Portal,” Wiebe wrote on Twitter.

Reception to Wiebe’s statement was a bit mixed. Some fans appreciated the director’s candor, but a lot of others took the opportunity to share their frustration with the status of Battlefield 2042. The game clearly wasn’t what fans were hoping for, and they can hardly be blamed for being unhappy. It’s possible things are starting to head in the right direction, but for now, fans will just have to wait and see.

Battlefield 2042 released in November 2021, and many fans were left disappointed. On Steam, Battlefield 2042 became one of the platform’s worst-reviewed games ever, with many claiming that it felt unfinished. Streamers like Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek echoed that sentiment, calling out the game for missing basic features. It remains to be seen if perception of the game will improve as Ripple Effect and DICE continue to make improvements, but hopefully, this is a sign things are starting to turn around.

Battlefield 2042 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

