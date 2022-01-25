Battlefield 2042 Insider Reveals New Details on Potential Free-to-Play Version

A notable Battlefield 2042 insider has revealed new details on the reported free-to-play version of the game that might come about in the future. Within the past week, a new report came about suggesting that Electronic Arts was quite disappointed with Battlefield 2042, and as such, it was looking for a new way to potentially get the title into more hands. One of those ideas was said to involve a free-to-play release of some sort, although the finer details about how this would work weren’t detailed at the time. Now, however, it seems like we have a better idea.

According to Tom Henderson, who has had numerous scoops in the past when it comes to Battlefield 2042, a free-to-play version of the multiplayer shooter could opt to just make certain aspects of the game free for everyone. Henderson suggests that Portal, which is a customizable game mode in Battlefield 2042, is the thing that would make the most sense to become free in the future. Although this was just Henderson’s own conjecture, the idea makes sense given that Portal has the most content to offer in the entire Battlefield 2042 package.

https://twitter.com/_Tom_Henderson_/status/1485592807180054533

Despite this suggestion, Henderson also stressed that a potential free-to-play version of Battlefield 2042 isn’t something that will end up happening “in the next couple of weeks”. Instead, he said that DICE needs to fix many of the lingering problems that continue to plague Battlefield 2042. Once this happens, though, EA could look to potentially soft-relaunch the title in a free-to-play offering of some sort.

For now, Battlefield 2042 still isn’t free in any manner, which means that the only way to play it is by purchasing it outright. If you’re someone who would like to do that, you can pick up the game on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

How do you feel about Battlefield 2042 becoming free in any manner? And do you think it makes sense for Portal to become the game mode that might be made free to all in the future? Let me know your own thoughts on this situation either down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.