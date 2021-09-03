Battlefield 2042 Reveals New Gameplay Trailer

✖

A new gameplay trailer for Battlefield 2042 has been revealed by Electronic Arts and DICE today that gives us a glimpse of how some of the multiplayer shooter's many different Specialists will work. This stands as some of the first new footage of Battlefield 2042 that we have seen in recent weeks and seems to indicate that EA will be showing off a whole lot more of the title prior to the start of the open beta later this month.

The gameplay footage in question for Battlefield 2042 was revealed today on social media via the official account associated with the franchise. In total, this trailer lasts about 90 seconds and gives us a glimpse of many of the different Specialists that players will be able to utilize in-game. As a whole, the Specialists that we are able to see in this trailer include Kimble "Irish" Graves, Webster Mackay, Maria Falck, Pyotr "Boris" Guskovsky, and Wikus "Casper" Van Daele. These five characters stand as the first of the Specialists that have been revealed for Battlefield 2042, with five more slated to be announced later on.

As a whole, the brief footage from Battlefield 2042 that we are able to see in this instance looks quite good. Not only does each Specialist boast their own unique skills and abilities, but the general footage that is shown seems to give us a glimpse of the explosive battles that the game will offer. While it's hard to know just yet how Battlefield 2042 will turn out, it continues to look very promising.

Battlefield 2042 is set to release later this year on October 22 and will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC platforms. As for the open beta, EA and DICE have not announced when the trial phase will officially be starting, but insiders have claimed that it will begin on September 22.

How do you feel about Battlefield 2042 based on this new gameplay footage? Does it make you any more excited for the full release? Share your impressions with me either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.