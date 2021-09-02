Battlefield 2042 Insider Reveals Open Beta Start Date

✖

A reputable Battlefield 2042 insider has revealed the date in which the upcoming game's multiplayer open beta should be starting. Up until this point, Electronic Arts and developer DICE have only gone so far to say that said beta will be happening at some point in the month of September. Now, thanks to this new report, we have a better idea of when to we'll actually be able to get our hands on the game.

According to Tom Henderson, who has been a reliable source of information when it comes to Battlefield 2042, the game's open beta is set to kick off this month on Wednesday, September 22. Henderson didn't offer up many additional details about what the beta will have in store, but he did express supreme confidence in this date being accurate. So much so, in fact, that he even offered to give away copies of the game to his followers if the date was somehow incorrect. "Take it with a pinch of fact," he asserted.

The #BATTLEFIELD2042 Beta being on Sept 22nd isn't speculation or a guess. Like I said with the #Vanguard leaks... Take it with a pinch of FACT. I'm as confident as I was when I saw the internal trailer with my own eyes. pic.twitter.com/iLDHxkn6Tg — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 1, 2021

Of course, if this open beta for Battlefield 2042 is set to kick off in a little under three weeks, we should start to hear a whole lot more information from DICE and EA in the coming days. At this point in time, both entities have been fairly quiet about the game for the past few weeks. However, that silence will surely be ending as the month progresses.

When it comes to Battlefield 2042 as a whole, the latest entry in the long-running shooter franchise is set to release later this fall on October 22. It will be releasing on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC when it does arrive.

