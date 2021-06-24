New Battlefield 2042 Rumor Has OG Battlefield Fans Excited

✖

A new Battlefield 2042 rumor has OG Battlefield fans very excited. The rumor comes the way of Tom Henderson, a prominent Battlefield insider and leaker. According to Henderson, there will be a Battlehub mode in the game that will be the "ultimate sandbox experience." To this end, it will include remasters of old maps from old Battlefield titles, which as you would expect, is a detail that has OG Battlefield fans excited.

Henderson doesn't divulge much else of consquence about the mode, but does note that it will update with each season and Battle Pass, which perhaps explains why we aren't getting a Battle Royale mode, that and Hazard Zone.

For now, take all of this with a grain of salt. Henderson has been wrong before, which comes with the territory of being a leaker. However, he's been right more often than he's been wrong, especially when it comes to Battlefield.

At the moment of publishing, EA and DICE haven't commented on any of this. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Battlefield 2042 is set to release -- worldwide -- on October 22, 2021 via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official elevator pitch from EA itself. Meanwhile, for more coverage on the upcoming first-person shooter, click here.

"Battlefield 2042 is a first-person shooter that marks the return to the iconic all-out warfare of the franchise. In a near-future world transformed by disorder, adapt, and overcome dynamically-changing battlegrounds with the help of your squad and a cutting-edge arsenal. With support for 128 players, Battlefield 2042 brings unprecedented scale on vast battlegrounds across the globe. Players will take on several massive experiences, from updated multiplayer modes like Conquest and Breakthrough to the all-new Hazard Zone."

