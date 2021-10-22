Battlefield 2042 Launch Will Add Several Big Features That Were Missing in the Beta

Battlefield 2042 is missing many features from previous Battlefield games. At the moment of writing this, there’s no word of many of these many missing features are being added in time for release next month or any time after launch. However, some of these absent features have been addressed. For example, Big Map was disabled for the beta. It won’t be when the game releases, and based on the blurb below, it’s going to work like how it always has.

“Big Map as we refer to it internally, was disabled,” said DICE. “Some of you spotted it in the Key Bindings, and many of you simply expected it based on past behaviors in Battlefield games. We have it in our builds today. You’ll be able to pull this up at any time during live gameplay, by pressing the View/Touchpad button on Console, or M on PC. It provides an immediate overview of where the battles are taking place, where your squadmates are fighting, and the live breakdown of how the flags are flying inside of each sector.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Meanwhile, there will be a proper ping system when the game releases as well. There was a pinging system in the open beta, but it was pretty half-baked.

“Ping wasn’t working as well as we would have liked during the Open Beta, but at launch, you can expect it function more responsively when you’re pinging locations, assets, and enemy soldiers,” said DICE.

Complimenting this will be commorose, which was also noticeably missing from the open beta. Like the features above, DICE doesn’t say why it wasn’t in the open beta, but it will be in the game come launch, with DICE acknowledging that it’s a “staple” feature.

If you want, you can read more about other “missing” features that aren’t actually missing and what changes are being made to the game following feedback from beta, by clicking right here. Meanwhile, for more coverage on Battlefield 2042 — which is set to release worldwide on November 19 via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X — this is the link you will want.