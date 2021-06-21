Battlefield 4 Expands Server Capacity Following Battlefield 2042 Reveal

✖

In the wake of this month's reveal of Battlefield 2042, it seems that many longtime fans of the series are tiding themselves over until the release of 2042 by returning to Battlefield 4. In fact, so many players have returned to the last "modern" installment in the series that Electronic Arts and DICE recently announced that they needed to increase the game's server capacity when it comes to online play.

In a post on EA's website, one community manager announced that the publisher recently had to expand the server capacity on Battlefield 4. This spike in new (or returning) players specifically happened not long after the first gameplay footage for Battlefield 2042 was shown off.

"We were absolutely blown away by your excitement and reactions to the recent Battlefield 2042 reveal," the post in question stated. "Since then, many of you have jumped back into Battlefield 4 to already get a taste of the return to all-out-warfare. We’ve been monitoring your experience and noticed queue times in the US West region were far longer than in other regions. Good news, we’ve increased server capacity for this region – you can expect less waiting, and more playing. We’ll continue monitoring queue times and will make further adjustments as necessary."

While this might seem shocking at first, this is actually a trend that seems to happen pretty often whenever a somewhat dormant franchise comes back into the spotlight in a big way. Titanfall 2 had an instance similar to this earlier in the year when Apex Legends revealed that it would be injecting new content into the multiplayer shooter that involved Titanfall. Prior to its addition to Apex, Titanfall 2 saw a massive influx of players, specifically on PC.

It remains to be seen how long these player numbers in Battlefield 4 remain this high, but considering Battlefield 2042 isn't set to release until later this year on October 22, it could last for a few months. As for Battlefield 2042 itself, the game will also be launching on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

Are you one of many who has returned to Battlefield 4 in recent weeks? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.