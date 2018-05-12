Battlefield V Will Have A Single-Player Campaign

Following reports that Call of Duty: Blacks Ops 4 is dropping its single-player campaign, Electronics Arts (EA) has come out and confirmed that the next installment in the Battlefield series will come packing “compelling single-player stories.”

In other words, Battlefield looks poised to capitalize on Black Ops 4‘s lack of single-player campaign with a single-player experience that sounds like it will be a continuation of the tutorial-like, vignette campaign style that Battlefield 1 introduced.

The news come via and EA earnings report, where CEO Andrew Wilson had the following to say about the upcoming release for one of the world’s most popular franchises:

“With our next Battlefield game, the team at DICE is bringing the intensity of combat to life in new and unexpected ways,” said House. “Every battle is unique, and every mode brings its own challenges – from the way you interact with the environment around you, to compelling single-player stories, to the next level of large-scale multiplayer that spans across multiple maps and modes.”

For those that don’t know: Battlefield 1 didn’t feature a traditional single-player campaign through World War I, but rather used vignettes to show the player different parts of the war through several different characters all with very different roles. The campaign was received mostly warmly, though a few pundits and critics did say that it felt more like a tutorial to the multiplayer than single-player campaign.

Elsewhere during the earnings call, EA confirmed that across current-gen systems and PC, the series now boasts a player base of 54 million players strong. This isn’t to say 54 million players play the series actively, but that 54 million players have checked in with it across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Battlefield V has yet to officially announced or revealed, but we do know a Battlefield game will be coming later this fall. What era it will be in, when it will hit, and what it will come packing, is — at least officially — unknown at this point. However, a newly discovered Easter egg in the previous game seems to indicate a reveal is poised to arrive later this month. You can read more about said Easter egg right here.