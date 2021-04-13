Battlefield 6 Leaker Gets Players Excited With New Teases

✖

Battlefield 6 leaker Tom Henderson continues to tease this year's new Battlefield game ahead of its expected reveal next month. So far, EA and DICE haven't said much about the game in nearly a year, and this won't change until the reveal. However, in the meantime, Henderson has had a ton to say about the modern shooter, all of which is unofficial, but making the rounds given Henderson's reputation and reliability.

Over on Twitter, Henderson teased that there's a robotic "dog" in the game that is like the Boston Dynamics Mule and that runs really fast and can be mounted with a weapon. On the surface level, this sounds like a new gadget, but according to Henderson, it appears to actually be a vehicle type.

This is just the beginning. In #BATTLEFIELD the dog is more like Boston Dynamics Mule that can run really fast and potentially has a weapon on it. But it looks like it could be a new vehicle type instead of a gadget. https://t.co/kx1903T8od — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) April 10, 2021

In addition to this, Henderson continued to tease the game's reveal trailer. A few days ago, Henderson began to tease the game's reveal trailer with a sketch showing off a massive island. Now he's followed this up with another sketch.

This is going to be the last one because I don't want to spoil everything - But this is the only 1st person POV we get to see and you're hovering in a Jet. You can let your imagination run wild as to what happens next. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) April 12, 2021

According to Henderson, the reveal trailer will be one minute and 35 seconds of footage, but it could be a bit longer once the rating and more add-ons are added to the trailer.

Unfortunately, this is more or less where the scoops end, and of course, what is here should be taken with a grain of salt. EA isn't going to comment on any of this, and it's important to remember everything here is unofficial and subject to change.

Battlefield 6 is expected to release this holiday season via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.