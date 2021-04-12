Battlefield 6 Insider Teases Massive Multiplayer Map With New Image

✖

It looks like Battlefield 6 could feature greater multiplayer battles than anything else we have seen in the franchise up until this point. Based on a new image that has emerged from a reliable Battlefield insider, the upcoming next-gen installment in the popular shooter series could be more chaotic than ever before. Whether or not this exact map ends up appearing in the finished product remains to be seen, but it does give us an idea of what could be in store.

Shared on Twitter, insider Tom Henderson showed off a new mock-up drawing of a potential map in Battlefield 6. Henderson didn't state whether this sketch is something that came directly from DICE or if instead it was drawn by himself, but this seems to showcase what one of the multiplayer locations in Battlefield 6 could be. The area notably contains a few standout features, first and foremost being that it takes place at some sort of rocket launching facility. Not only are a number of rockets said to reside on the map, but there is even one that may take off during the course of a match.

Not BR BTW. It's a literal storm / tornado. Refer to old tweets to theorise what happens next :) — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) April 11, 2021

In addition to this, Henderson also teased that the area is one that will be overrun by a storm that culminates in a tornado occurring. The idea of natural disasters appearing in Battlefield 6 is something that we have actually heard about from Henderson in the past, but this sketch seems to give us an idea of how they will actually function in-game. To see a tornado whipping through an area that is filled with rockets left and right, it sure seems like this location is one that would be hectic to say the least.

Based on everything that we continue to hear about Battlefield 6, it sounds like DICE and Electronic Arts could be sitting on something special. For now, we still haven't seen what the game itself really looks like, but that should change in the coming month or so. A formal reveal is rumored to transpire at some point in May.

Until then, all we know with certainty is that Battlefield 6 should release later on in 2021 and will come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

How do you feel about this new potential multiplayer map for Battlefield 6? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.