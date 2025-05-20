New Battlefield 6 Playtest Announced (And It’s Very Soon)

A brand new Battlefield 6 playtest is right around the corner. Battlefield 6 is easily one of the most anticipated games on the horizon, despite the fact we don’t actually know all that much about it. The series has been on the rocks for a while now, but fans still cling on to their memories of the past games and project that onto the future, hoping that DICE can restore that feeling. By all intents and purposes, that is what DICE is trying to do with Battlefield 6 in some ways. The team behind the game has directly invoked the golden age of Battlefield when talking about this new game.

So, naturally, having a Battlefield game that returns to the roots of modern day conflict while also retaining the large scale is very exciting. DICE has been keen to listen to player feedback, even scaling back from Battlefield 2042‘s large 128-player count and returning to the traditional 64-player matches. DICE has been hosting playtests for Battlefield 6 for months now which allows select players to get in on the action extremely early and provide fundamental feedback to shape the direction of the game. As one might imagine, this has resulted in a lot of Battlefield 6 leaks despite NDAs, so we know of some features and changes for the new game. A full reveal is slated for this summer which will reveal all of the deets, but fans will have a chance to play it themselves before then.

Battlefield 6 Playtest Announced for This Weekend

DICE has announced a brand new 72-hour Battlefield 6 playtest for this weekend, starting on Friday, May 23rd. The playtest is being advertised as a “Pre-Alpha Server Performance Test” as a way to stress test the game’s servers with a lot of people. This playtest is once again invite-only, but it seems like this means even more people will be invited to participate given the entire goal is to test how well the servers can handle a lot of people in addition to experiencing Battlefield 6‘s new features.

“Our primary focus for this test will be to verify server performance and stability with increased player counts throughout a full weekend,” reads a blog post from DICE. “During this time we will have a select group of maps and modes available for play. The server performance test will conclude in all regions after 72 hours, upon which game access for participants will be revoked.”

On top of that, it may even suggest that this is to prepare for a larger playable alpha later this summer, possibly after the game is revealed. This could be more open and allow fans a chance to play it before its revealed without a special invite and NDA. This is pure speculation, so don’t get too excited, but Battlefield games historically do have a period where fans can play the game a couple of months prior to release.

If you’re wanting to get in on the action, you have to sign up on Battlefield Labs and be eligible for EA playtests. If you’ve already signed up for past Battlefield tests, you may receive an email later this week. Players will have to abide by an NDA and if they break it, they will be banned from future tests and potentially other EA games.

Despite the heavy focus on multiplayer, Battlefield 6 will have a campaign mode which takes inspiration from a variety of places, including the 2024 movie Civil War. It’s expected that Battlefield 6 will also have a third mode, possibly a battle royale or extraction mode, but no details have been revealed at this time.