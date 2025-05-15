Battlefield 6’s Campaign Is Inspired by a Controversial 2024 Movie

Battlefield 6‘s campaign will take inspiration from a number of unlikely places, including a very divisive 2024 movie. The Battlefield franchise is known for its epic, large scale multiplayer that has battles across land, sea, and air, but these games typically also have some really great single player campaigns. They’re all quite different from each other with the Bad Company games being a bit more comedic, Battlefield 3 feels a bit more serious and inspired by real world fears and conflicts, and games like Battlefield 1 featured vignettes that covered different stories across real wars. While Call of Duty campaigns usually get all the glory, Battlefield’s are quite good too.

Unfortunately, Battlefield 2042 shipped without a campaign, which was an odd choice since that game has a great deal of world building. It seems like there may have been plans for one at some point, but it was cut to hit a release date and get the game done. Thankfully, Battlefield 6 will release with a single player campaign, which should appease those looking for a good cinematic shooter. Not much is known about Battlefield 6 right now outside of the fact that it really needs to hit the mark. The series has been dealing out lackluster entries for a number of years and the franchise’s reputation has taken a hit.

Battlefield 6‘s Campaign Is Inspired by Civil War

Battlefield 6 is looking to dramatically improve all areas of the game from multiplayer to campaign. We don’t know much about the campaign, but some of the team behind the upcoming single player mode have shared details with Inverse on what inspired the story. Rumors have suggested Battlefield 6 may pull from movies like Tenet, but it has also been confirmed that Alex Garland’s Civil War is apparently a big point of inspiration. Executive producer Philippe Ducharme claims that it has been a “good reference” for what EA Motive is trying to do with the story.

“The elements we’re really interested in is the concept of talented but ordinary people put in extraordinary situations,” said creative director Roman Campos-Oriola. “That creates a very interesting dynamic in terms of relationships with other people. These are elements we’re looking to capture in the single player.”

Civil War was a pretty divisive movie as it follows a group of American journalists covering a modern day civil war. The group travels to Washington D.C. to see a military-like faction trying to take back the White House from a fascist President who is serving his third term. Divided by politics, the country has been split into multiple pieces where they resort to radical violence against their opponents. It’s a remarkably tense film that puts ordinary people into horrific and traumatic situations, including a raid on the Oval Office.

While it’s unlikely Battlefield 6 will cover this exact kind of story, Civil War does have a lot to lift from both in terms of audio design and visuals, but also how to create really tense action sequences that make the danger feel real and tangible. It’s likely we will get our first look at Battlefield 6‘s campaign later this summer when the game is properly revealed. All we know about the game is that it will be set in the modern day, unlike Battlefield 2042 which was the near future. It’s stands to reason that the game’s story will try to tackle some of our modern day conflicts.

Battlefield 6 leaks have teased some of the new features coming to the game’s multiplayer. There have been regular large scale playtests for the last few months, allowing fans to give feedback on the game long before its release. Only time will tell how it all pays off. As of right now, Battlefield 6 is slated to release sometime prior to next spring.