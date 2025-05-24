Battlefield 6 Dataminers Uncover Battle Royale Mode Details

It has been a few years since the last entry in the Battlefield franchise was released. As such, fans are excited for the next entry, which Electronic Arts is currently holding playtests for those who sign up. Leaks for what most people are dubbing Battlefield 6 have begun to spread across the internet, showing off some of the game’s new features. In the latest leak found by dataminers, they found a plethora of information regarding the upcoming release, including evidence of a battle royale mode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As detailed in a post from the Battlefield subreddit (H/T X user @JackSucky), tons of details regarding Battlefield 6‘s Battle Royale mode have been unearthed. As a general overview, it doesn’t seem too different from other battle royales, like Call of Duty: Warzone or PUBG. The description given says players will drop into a combat zone, loot gear, and make call-ins for a “tactical advantage.” The mode will also feature missions players can complete during a match, and retrieve custom weapon drops as the “collapsing NXC flamefront” closes in. As expected, the last squad to survive wins.

“After an explosive disaster exposes a classified military R&D facility to attack by multiple unidentified PMC groups, the Handler deploys an elite squad to secure the site before its secrets can fall into the wrong hands,” reads the “lore” section of the datamined leak.

Probably the most unique feature of Battlefield 6‘s supposed battle royale mode is its “Oversight System.” This allows players who have died to still aid their squad after death. Specifically, players can control remote cameras, drones, and turrets. This can be done when surviving teammates capture an Oversight Terminal, which gives dead teammates access to drones with “ordnance delivery capabilities” and “advanced security systems.” It seems cameras can be used without taking control of one of these terminals.

It also seems Battlefield 6‘s battle royale mode puts a focus on missions. Throughout a match, players can take on priority missions, which reward squads with vehicle access keycards, custom weapon drops, and more. However, other squads can take on countering missions, which task squads with taking out a nearby squad that has started a priority mission, allowing them to steal their rewards. Completing missions also gives players access to field upgrades quickly.

As mentioned earlier, this is just one of several leaks for the upcoming Battlefield game, many of which reveal features that many consider divisive. The inclusion of artillery strikes and changes made to its class system are just a couple of features the community seems lukewarm on. However, all of these leaks are happening during the game’s playtest period, which allows the developers to look at feedback and make adjustments if needed. Of course, that is if EA and DICE feel the feedback is warranted and do actually apply those changes.

Are you excited for a battle royale mode in Battlefield 6? Let me know all your thoughts in the comments below. Gamers who want to take part in the playtest can sign up right now.