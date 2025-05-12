Battlefield 6 Fans Divided by Leaked Feature: “Oh Please No”

Battlefield 6 fans are pretty divided about a new feature that leaked from a recent playtest. The Battlefield series has had a lot of high points, but it has also experienced some crushing lows. The series thrived in the late 2000s and early 2010s with the Bad Company games, Battlefield 3, and Battlefield 4. This was the golden age of the series, coincidentally the same golden age for its competitors like Call of Duty. However, the big selling point of Battlefield is its scope and scale. It aims to place players into chaotic battles with all-out warfare ranging from land, sea, and sky. As a result, the ambition for the game has increased.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the ambition, Battlefield has struggled to execute its ideas efficiently. Battlefield 2042 was arguably the most ambitious game yet with 128 players and more, but it was extremely disappointing. Now, it looks like Battlefield 6 is going to try and right those wrongs by making a game that still has ambition, but isn’t trying to equate bigger as better. Battlefield 6 will feature all the series trademarks like dynamic destruction and 64-player combat, but looks to be trying to focus on creating a refined experience that is fun to play and actively engaging.

Battlefield 6 Will Feature Artillery Strikes

Battlefield 6 has been undergoing large scale playtesting for the last few months in an effort to get as much player feedback as possible before the game is released. As a result, this has meant playtesters have leaked a bunch of Battlefield 6 gameplay. This has revealed new features like being able to drag downed players into cover so they can be safely revived. It looks great so far, but some players are split over a new feature that leaked from one of the recent playtests.

It seems as if Battlefield 6 will have some sort of artillery that that players can call in. Some players on Reddit noted that this is sort of an “ultimate” ability for Recon, allowing them to rain explosive fire down on key locations like an objective or occupied building. Players near the point of impact will be warned before it hits, giving them time to take cover, not unlike Warzone. While this excited some players who liked it in previous Battlefield games like Bad Company 2, others felt that giving multiple players on a team this kind of power was unnecessary. Some suggested it would work better if the Commander role returned from Battlefield 4, which allowed a player to basically assist the team from a command screen where they could drop missiles, supply boxes, and more.

There were also some people who enjoyed the idea of a feature like this, but would prefer it didn’t warn players as it gives them an unfair warning that otherwise isn’t really present for other parts of the game (like a jet quickly swooping in to lay down fire on an objective). Of course, this is the kind of feedback that EA and DICE probably want, as it helps them shape how these kinds of features will work in Battlefield 6.

As of right now, we don’t have a hard release date for Battlefield 6 but it is scheduled to be out by the end of March 2026. It wouldn’t be surprising to see it release this holiday season or very early 2026 to avoid competition. Either way, Battlefield 6 is scheduled to get some sort of big reveal event this summer where we will likely see some proper gameplay with all of the polish that EA wants to have in the final game and a release date.

Battlefield 6 will release on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.